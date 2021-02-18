Employers (NYSE:EIG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Employers (NYSE:EIG) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Employers had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 11.32%.

Shares of EIG stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,550. Employers has a 12-month low of $25.53 and a 12-month high of $44.90. The company has a market cap of $992.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of -0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.16.

Get Employers alerts:

In other news, Director James R. Kroner purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,165.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,774 shares of company stock valued at $148,307. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.