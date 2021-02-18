Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the January 14th total of 73,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 61,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EDN traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $3.91. The stock had a trading volume of 17,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,365. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $177.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.58. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 9 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers.

