Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets serving major producing basins and markets. It operates through two business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing and fractionation services and crude oil gathering for its producer customers. The Transportation and Storage segment offers interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage service to natural gas producers, utilities and industrial customers. Enable Midstream Partners, LP is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. “

NYSE:ENBL opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. Enable Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $8.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.55 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENBL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 87.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,085,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,442 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $5,350,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $2,727,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,509,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,242,000 after buying an additional 239,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $880,000. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

