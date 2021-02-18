Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.09% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Endava from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Endava from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.89.

Endava stock opened at $83.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.03, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.93. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $88.06.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $29.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $28.77. Endava had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 6.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Endava will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Endava by 890.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Endava by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Endava by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Endava by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Endava during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

