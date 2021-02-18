Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $28.77 EPS

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $29.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $28.77, Fidelity Earnings reports. Endava had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 3.70%. Endava updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.51-1.55 EPS and its Q3 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.37-0.38 EPS.

Shares of Endava stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.44. The stock had a trading volume of 518 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,321. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. Endava has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $88.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.54 and its 200 day moving average is $66.93.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Endava from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen boosted their target price on Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.89.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

