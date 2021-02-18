Endor Protocol (EDR) Hits Market Capitalization of $26.13 Million

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 30.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Endor Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $26.13 million and approximately $16.81 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 42.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $282.90 or 0.00547741 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005694 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00033055 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,399.04 or 0.02708787 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000071 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00027378 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

