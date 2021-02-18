Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

ENLAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC raised Enel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of ENLAY stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $9.91. 1,877,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,712. The stock has a market cap of $100.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.66. Enel has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $11.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This is a boost from Enel’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.09.

About Enel

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

