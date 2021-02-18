Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Trading Down 14%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) fell 14% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.16 and last traded at $5.17. 351,905 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 5,220,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $2.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Energy Fuels from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.67.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 1.72.

In other Energy Fuels news, VP Dee Ann Nazarenus sold 16,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $68,873.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Curtis Moore sold 24,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $99,247.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,767 shares of company stock valued at $172,591. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa in-situ uranium project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

