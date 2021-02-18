Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%.

NYSE:ET traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.78. 20,948,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,650,727. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.27. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of -68.90 and a beta of 2.54. Energy Transfer has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ET shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.93.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

