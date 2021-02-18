EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.76

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.76 and last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 76826 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.84.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 3.62.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.33). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 271.43%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 2.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,123,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,090,000 after purchasing an additional 219,955 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 163,890 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 15.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 75,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.