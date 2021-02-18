Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Stock Price Up 13.1%

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)’s stock price rose 13.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.08 and last traded at $2.07. Approximately 1,519,847 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 674,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.41.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 2,173.54% and a negative return on equity of 128.04%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Entera Bio stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) by 305.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,608 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 1.06% of Entera Bio worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Entera Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENTX)

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis.

