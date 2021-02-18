Entergy (ETR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Entergy to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $93.19 on Thursday. Entergy has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $135.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.91. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

ETR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Entergy from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research raised Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Entergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

