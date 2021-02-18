Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on February 23rd (OTCMKTS:ENVIU)

Environmental Impact Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:ENVIU) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, February 23rd. Environmental Impact Acquisition had issued 18,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 14th. The total size of the offering was $180,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENVIU opened at $10.77 on Thursday. Environmental Impact Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $11.36.

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

