EOSDT Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. EOSDT has a total market cap of $2.63 million and $67,381.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOSDT coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00001933 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, EOSDT has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EOSDT alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.00 or 0.00423713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00059254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00083836 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00076210 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00082728 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $217.09 or 0.00421942 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 42.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00029012 BTC.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT’s genesis date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt. EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

EOSDT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOSDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOSDT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.