EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Issues Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.62-1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $757-765 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $741.99 million.EPAM Systems also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 7.20-7.41 EPS.

Shares of EPAM opened at $391.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $151.97 and a fifty-two week high of $402.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 72.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $360.31 and its 200 day moving average is $334.42.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $429.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $364.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $305.27.

In related news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total value of $3,403,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,034.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.94, for a total transaction of $1,407,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,945,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,105 shares of company stock valued at $9,759,525. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

