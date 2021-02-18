EQT (NYSE:EQT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

EQT (NYSE:EQT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%.

Shares of NYSE EQT traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.30. 7,326,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,162,204. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. EQT has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Get EQT alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQT. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners raised their price target on EQT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on EQT in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EQT from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.