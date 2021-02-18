Equal Reaches Market Cap of $337,445.84 (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 30% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. In the last seven days, Equal has traded up 73.7% against the US dollar. One Equal token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Equal has a total market cap of $337,445.84 and approximately $19,547.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00062506 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.76 or 0.00906727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006871 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00029518 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00045267 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,609.74 or 0.05113528 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00048000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00016507 BTC.

About Equal

Equal (CRYPTO:EQL) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,274,650 tokens. Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io. The official website for Equal is equal.tech.

Buying and Selling Equal

Equal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

