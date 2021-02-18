Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Yamana Gold Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. Cormark also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on YRI. Peel Hunt dropped their target price on Yamana Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC decreased their price target on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Yamana Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

YRI stock opened at C$5.80 on Wednesday. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of C$3.11 and a twelve month high of C$9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.59 billion and a PE ratio of 27.62.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$601.91 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 34.23%.

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

