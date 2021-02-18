Ergo Price Hits $2.32 (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 18th. Ergo has a market capitalization of $66.83 million and approximately $812,033.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $2.32 or 0.00004472 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,794.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,912.00 or 0.03691510 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.88 or 0.00432237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $700.77 or 0.01352980 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $257.57 or 0.00497286 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $241.33 or 0.00465942 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.74 or 0.00333517 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00028703 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 32,155,350 coins and its circulating supply is 28,851,628 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

