Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Trading Up 2.7%

Ero Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) rose 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.07 and last traded at $16.96. Approximately 32,036 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 394% from the average daily volume of 6,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.52.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ERRPF shares. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from $23.50 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ero Copper from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ero Copper from $24.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Ero Copper from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ero Copper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.07.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

