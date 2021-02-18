Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.60 EPS

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported ($2.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $140.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of -63.80 and a beta of 1.64. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $159.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.61.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXAS. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.71.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 30,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $3,808,671.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,396,905.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total value of $2,641,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,982.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,391 shares of company stock worth $10,545,605 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

