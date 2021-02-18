Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Exact Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered Exact Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.71.

EXAS stock opened at $140.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of -63.80 and a beta of 1.64. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $159.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.61.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 30,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $3,808,671.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,396,905.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total value of $2,641,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,982.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,391 shares of company stock valued at $10,545,605. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

