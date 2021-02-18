Exchange Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned 0.62% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 70,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 11,416 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $661,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 158,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 39,474 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCS opened at $23.27 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $23.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day moving average of $23.32.

