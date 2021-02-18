Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $9.71 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.2% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 153 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,059.56.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,118.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,878.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1,685.47. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,145.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

