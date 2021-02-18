Exchange Capital Management Inc. Purchases 645 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 1ST Source Bank bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 12,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDT opened at $29.10 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $22.94 and a 12 month high of $31.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.32 and its 200 day moving average is $29.28.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.