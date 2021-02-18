Exchange Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in Stryker by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stryker by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in Stryker by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,306 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Stryker by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 11,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Stryker by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $246.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $92.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.49, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $248.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.00.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

