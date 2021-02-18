Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $348.77 Million

Analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will announce sales of $348.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $344.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $355.16 million. Extra Space Storage reported sales of $335.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Extra Space Storage.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on EXR. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. Truist raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $287,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,271,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Hazelview Securities Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 329,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,366,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4,112.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 489,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,761,000 after purchasing an additional 478,281 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $1,319,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EXR opened at $117.78 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $72.70 and a 1 year high of $121.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.42 and a 200-day moving average of $111.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Read More: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extra Space Storage (EXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.