Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 715,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.54% of Extra Space Storage worth $82,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXR. CWM LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 440.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 84.4% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $287,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Shares of EXR opened at $117.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.74. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.70 and a 12-month high of $121.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

