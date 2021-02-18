Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.

Extra Space Storage has raised its dividend payment by 15.4% over the last three years.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $118.33. 692,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,393. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $72.70 and a one year high of $121.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Several analysts have commented on EXR shares. Truist upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $287,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,271,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

