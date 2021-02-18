Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 124,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,991 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470,829 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,382,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767,051 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,987,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $480,181,000 after purchasing an additional 443,973 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,143,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $418,130,000 after purchasing an additional 398,630 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,778,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $320,643,000 after purchasing an additional 433,469 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.15. The stock had a trading volume of 714,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,061,848. The company has a market capitalization of $220.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $60.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.46.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

