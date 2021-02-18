Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells $12,061,020.00 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.52, for a total value of $12,061,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.64, for a total value of $11,932,140.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.45, for a total value of $12,102,637.50.

On Friday, February 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.92, for a total value of $11,989,420.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total value of $11,647,977.50.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.99, for a total value of $11,947,802.50.

On Friday, January 29th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 4,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.73, for a total value of $1,228,967.50.

On Monday, January 25th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.67, for a total value of $15,562,687.50.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 5,828 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.95, for a total value of $1,602,408.60.

On Friday, January 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 55,869 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.79, for a total value of $15,408,111.51.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.33, for a total value of $11,963,017.50.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $273.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $779.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,392,952 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $380,498,000 after purchasing an additional 270,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

