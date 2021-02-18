Fagan Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 67,395 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 67,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,548,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,373 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,248,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,513,000 after buying an additional 76,939 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,756,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,443,000 after acquiring an additional 834,150 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,202,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,507,000 after acquiring an additional 58,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 17.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,521,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,669,000 after purchasing an additional 513,443 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DAL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.73.

Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.95. 292,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,727,106. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $59.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.