Fagan Associates Inc. Has $12.22 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,209 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 3.1% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 49.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $422,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,046 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 28.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $553,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,706 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 247.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,228,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $104,876,000 after purchasing an additional 875,035 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Starbucks by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,543,789,000 after purchasing an additional 630,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 766.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 700,784 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $60,211,000 after buying an additional 619,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.18. 125,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,031,810. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $107.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.44. The firm has a market cap of $122.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens boosted their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

