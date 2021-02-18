Fagan Associates Inc. Invests $679,000 in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 13,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 253,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,585,000 after purchasing an additional 65,081 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,953,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 34,901 shares during the period.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ARKF traded down $1.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.33. 79,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,154,689. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.38. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $64.49.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.