Fagan Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in VanEck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in VanEck Merk Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold Trust by 233.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 128,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 90,222 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold Trust by 1,356.4% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 25,433 shares during the period.

Shares of OUNZ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.34. The stock had a trading volume of 17,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,819. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.45. VanEck Merk Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $20.20.

