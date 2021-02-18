Fagan Associates Inc. Sells 31,590 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Fagan Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 31,590 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. owned about 0.05% of Invitae worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Invitae in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 78.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invitae alerts:

Shares of Invitae stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,066,283. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 2.11. Invitae Co. has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $61.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. Equities analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sean E. George sold 8,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $416,610.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason W. Myers sold 253,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $12,058,280.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,211,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,515,091.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 688,649 shares of company stock valued at $34,197,809. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVTA has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Invitae Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.