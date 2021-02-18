Fagan Associates Inc. Trims Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fagan Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 296,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 46,275 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IWM stock traded down $3.71 on Thursday, hitting $220.35. 1,459,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,739,893. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $230.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.43.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

