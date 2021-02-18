Fantasy Sports Market Capitalization Tops $63,035.15 (DFS)

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. One Fantasy Sports coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fantasy Sports has traded up 315.8% against the U.S. dollar. Fantasy Sports has a total market cap of $63,035.15 and approximately $100.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00062509 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.01 or 0.00888110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006786 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00031116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000229 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00045248 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,583.79 or 0.04988369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00049769 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00017715 BTC.

Fantasy Sports Profile

DFS is a coin. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,532,031 coins. The official website for Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com. The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “Users can play DFS games, invest their winnings, and withdraw them quickly to exchanges without facing bots, insider gaming, unfair play or other issues that the current DFS markets face today. DFS feature its own network of unique games exclusively found on Digital Fantasy Sports that no other site has. Instead of complicated verification processes, DFS users can sign up for an online wallet just by using their email. We don’t have any limitations on countries, territories, or nationalities. Everyone can play. With the development and attractions of the cryptocurrency technology, a lot can be done to benefit the players and fans- bringing them more earnings, better cashing out systems as well as more fantasy games. Digital Fantasy Sports has created an ER20 token called DFS that provides a simple secure interface between the players and the league action that they love. DFS is used as an in-game currency on our Digital Fantasy Sports Network creating a transparent network based on Blockchain and Smart Contract technology. “

Buying and Selling Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantasy Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

