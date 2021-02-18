Farfetch (FTCH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH opened at $67.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 3.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.01 and its 200 day moving average is $43.50. Farfetch has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $71.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

FTCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

