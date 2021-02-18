Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%.

Shares of NYSE FSLY traded down $14.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.20. 20,532,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,547,963. Fastly has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $136.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.81 and a 200 day moving average of $90.18.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Pritchard Capital dropped their price target on shares of Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Fastly from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.93.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $207,128.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 255,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,361,843.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $1,521,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,970.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,942 shares of company stock valued at $2,581,458 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

