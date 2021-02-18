Feathercoin (FTC) Price Up 68.9% Over Last Week

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $13.41 million and $64,978.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded up 68.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0567 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00009989 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000412 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com. The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com.

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

