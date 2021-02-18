Fidus Investment (FDUS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FDUS opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $339.67 million, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.89. Fidus Investment has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.68.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FDUS. B. Riley lifted their price target on Fidus Investment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fidus Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

