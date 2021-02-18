Field Trip Health (OTCMKTS:FTRPF) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Field Trip Health (OTCMKTS:FTRPF) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $8.50 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.04% from the stock’s previous close.

OTCMKTS:FTRPF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.45. 104,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,324. Field Trip Health has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $7.71.

About Field Trip Health

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Its Research division is involved in the development of psychedelic molecules and conducting research on plant-based psychedelics. The company also operates Field Trip Health clinics for psychedelic therapies in North America.

