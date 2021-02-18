FIL Ltd Boosts Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

FIL Ltd lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 61.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,860,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 709,247 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 1.69% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $129,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 57.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 382.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $143,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,103.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $303,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,695 shares of company stock worth $474,394 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

RBA has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a $75.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.63.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $57.40 on Thursday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $78.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.55 and its 200 day moving average is $62.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 66.17%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

