FIL Ltd Buys 1,465,601 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,851,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,465,601 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.87% of Altice USA worth $183,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,255,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 12.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Altice USA during the third quarter worth $260,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA in the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $35,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,069,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,132,605.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $1,446,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,369,249.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATUS stock opened at $34.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.12. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 189.18 and a beta of 1.11. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upped their price objective on Altice USA from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays downgraded Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.69.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the US, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. Its video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

