FIL Ltd Has $202.22 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

FIL Ltd trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,429,390 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 258,617 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $202,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in NIKE by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 178,745 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,287,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its position in NIKE by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 196,275 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 81,779 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $11,569,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

NIKE stock opened at $143.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.32. The stock has a market cap of $227.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.28, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

