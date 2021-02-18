FIL Ltd Purchases 1,280,733 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 113.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,406,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,280,733 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.31% of Southern Copper worth $156,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 860.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,092,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,738,000 after buying an additional 1,874,773 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Southern Copper by 631.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 691,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,308,000 after acquiring an additional 596,986 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Southern Copper by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,059,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,571,000 after acquiring an additional 577,563 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 720.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 549,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,865,000 after acquiring an additional 482,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Southern Copper by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,363,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,745,000 after purchasing an additional 357,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 176,195 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $10,749,656.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,638,282 shares in the company, valued at $99,951,584.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 753,208 shares of company stock valued at $44,777,932. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $46.39.

NYSE SCCO opened at $74.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.14. The stock has a market cap of $57.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $23.43 and a 52 week high of $75.07.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 17.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

