FIL Ltd Sells 208,486 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

FIL Ltd lowered its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 668,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 208,486 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Cigna were worth $139,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Cigna by 348.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 771,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,763,000 after purchasing an additional 599,632 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,601,591 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,675,987,000 after acquiring an additional 466,264 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 461.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 561,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,164,000 after acquiring an additional 461,695 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 349.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 474,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,261,000 after purchasing an additional 368,911 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,353,000. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $208.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.99. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $230.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

Several research firms have commented on CI. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.40.

In other news, EVP John M. Murabito sold 13,986 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.31, for a total transaction of $2,843,493.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,079 shares in the company, valued at $11,401,421.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total transaction of $779,922.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,004 shares in the company, valued at $9,524,420.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,278 shares of company stock valued at $34,947,117. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.