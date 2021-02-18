Financial Survey: i-CABLE Communications (OTCMKTS:ICABY) & Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA)

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) and i-CABLE Communications (OTCMKTS:ICABY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Liberty Latin America and i-CABLE Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Latin America 1 0 4 0 2.60 i-CABLE Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Liberty Latin America currently has a consensus price target of $13.80, suggesting a potential upside of 18.45%. Given Liberty Latin America’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Liberty Latin America is more favorable than i-CABLE Communications.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Liberty Latin America and i-CABLE Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Latin America $3.87 billion 0.70 -$102.08 million ($0.44) -26.48 i-CABLE Communications $148.16 million 0.39 -$50.65 million N/A N/A

i-CABLE Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Liberty Latin America.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Latin America and i-CABLE Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Latin America N/A N/A N/A i-CABLE Communications N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Liberty Latin America has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, i-CABLE Communications has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.1% of Liberty Latin America shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Liberty Latin America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Liberty Latin America beats i-CABLE Communications on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies. The company also operates a sub-sea and terrestrial fiber optic cable network that connects approximately 40 markets. It provides its services in approximately 20 countries in Latin America, the Caribbean, Chile, and Costa Rica under the brands of C&W, VTR, Liberty Puerto Rico, Cabletica, BTC, UTS, Flow, and MÃ³vil. Liberty Latin America Ltd. was founded in 2017 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About i-CABLE Communications

i-CABLE Communications Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated communications services in Hong Kong. The company operates through Media, and Telecommunications segments. Its Media segment offers television subscription, domestic free television program, advertising, channel carriage, television relay, program licensing, theatrical release, and other related services. The company's Telecommunications segment includes operations related to broadband internet access, portal operations, and mobile content licensing; and telephony, network leasing, network construction, and mobile agency services, as well as other related businesses. It owns and operates wireline telecommunications network, which provides media and telecommunications services to approximately two million households. The company also produces television and multimedia content focusing on news, information, sports, and entertainment. In addition, it provides technical services; and film production, distribution, and licensing services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong.

