Financial Survey: Zoom Telephonics (NASDAQ:MINM) versus Plantronics (NYSE:PLT)

Zoom Telephonics (NASDAQ:MINM) and Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Zoom Telephonics alerts:

96.0% of Plantronics shares are held by institutional investors. 31.6% of Zoom Telephonics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Plantronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Zoom Telephonics and Plantronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Telephonics 0 0 0 0 N/A Plantronics 0 2 3 0 2.60

Plantronics has a consensus target price of $33.75, indicating a potential downside of 14.54%. Given Plantronics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Plantronics is more favorable than Zoom Telephonics.

Profitability

This table compares Zoom Telephonics and Plantronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Telephonics -8.41% -34.53% -13.74% Plantronics -53.39% 70.65% 1.55%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zoom Telephonics and Plantronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Telephonics $37.61 million 3.42 -$3.28 million N/A N/A Plantronics $1.70 billion 0.96 -$827.18 million $1.99 19.84

Zoom Telephonics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Plantronics.

Risk & Volatility

Zoom Telephonics has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plantronics has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Plantronics beats Zoom Telephonics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zoom Telephonics

Zoom Telephonics, Inc., together with its subsidiary, designs, produces, markets, sells, and supports Internet access and other communications-related products in North America and internationally. It provides cable modems and gateways, multimedia over coax adapters, digital subscriber line modems, mobile broadband modems and routers, dial-up modems, local area network products, mobile broadband sensors, wireless and wired networking equipment, phone jacks and AC power adapters, and language-related specifics. The company sells its products through retailers and distributors, Internet and telephone service providers, value-added resellers, PC system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as through a direct sales force and independent sales agents. ZoomTelephonics, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services. The company sells its products through a sales team, as well as through value-added resellers, integrators, direct marketing resellers, service providers, direct and indirect resellers, retailer, enterprise distributors, wireless carriers, and mass merchants under the Poly, Plantronics, and Polycom brands, as well as RIG brand. Plantronics, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Telephonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Telephonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.